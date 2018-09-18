Canada keen to expand trade, investment ties with Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Outgoing Canadian High Commissioner to Islamabad Perry John Calderwood Monday said his government was keen to expand bilateral trade and investment relations with Pakistan and has appointed a full time Trade Commissioner in Islamabad, to work closely with the business community for achieving desired objectives.

The Canadian High Commissioner called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister appreciated contributions of the outgoing Canadian high commissioner in improvement of Pak-Canada ties and wished him good luck for his future assignment.

Calderwood congratulated Qureshi on assuming office and briefed him about the ongoing Canadian assistance programmes in Pakistan.

Given the potential of bilateral relations the two sides agreed on enhanced engagement at political and senior officials level.

