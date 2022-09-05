Canada hunts two suspects involved in thirteen stabbing cases

Ottawa: Canadian police hunted for two suspects in a stabbing spree that killed ten people and wounded at least fifteen others, mostly in a sparsely populated indigenous community early Sunday.

The stabbings across 13 crime scenes were among the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history and are expected to have an effect on the entire country, which is not used to the kind of widespread violence more frequently witnessed in the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement saying, “I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today. “As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan.”

The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 4, 2022

Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, were identified as the two suspects by police, who also provided images and descriptions of them, but no more information regarding their whereabouts or the victims.

Native American elders made a statement that suggested the attacks might have been motivated by drugs. — Agencies

