Canada to admit 1m immigrants in next 3 years

Toronto

Canada released Friday its immigration numbers for 2018 and for the first time set a three-year plan rather than a one-year projection. The number of new Canadians to be welcomed into the country over the three years totals around 1 million. The number increases to 310,000 in 2018, 330,000 in 2019 and 340,000 in 2020, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen announced at a press conference in Toronto.

In 2017, the Liberal government accepted 300,000 immigrants. The refugee figure under the new plan is 43,000 in the first year, to 45,650 and then 56,500 in 2020, but numbers from countries such as Syria were not addressed at the press conference.

About 48,000 Syrian refugees have been accepted over the last two years, but only 7,500 in 2017 to date. Immigrants enter Canada under three main classifications: economic (skilled workers and business people), family (those closely related to Canadian residents) and refugees (those escaping persecution). The economic category will see the largest increase in immigrants, up roughly 60 percent, with the balance in the family sponsorship or refugee categories, but all will increase over the three years.—Agencies