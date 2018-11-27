This is a very pertinent query from all those who can throw some light on: can pension be slashed down on any count and that too retrospectively, please? Pension of a retired employee of a public sector organization has been slashed down considerably recently and he has been asked to pay back the excess payment he has received during last many months.

His friends have advised him to challenge this in a court of law. But in response, he has told them that he does not want to drag his former organization in the legal process and more importantly he does not have resources in hand at all, please. Looking forward for a response in this regard, please.

OSAMA

Rawalpindi

