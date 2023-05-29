Can Nawaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen get relief after Supreme Court review Bill?

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 becomes law after getting President’s assent and the development made headlines as several claims that it clears the way for Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen.

Media reports quoting legal eagles claimed that deposed premier Nawaz Sharif and estranged PTI leader could return to politics as new contentious law gave the right to appeal, however, there is a catch in the complex process.

Amid the new debate in town, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar cleared the air, saying his party supremo Nawaz Sharif and former PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen cannot get much help from the new law regarding the review of judgements.

Speaking with a local news outlet, the PML-N stalwart revealed that the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 will not benefit Sharif and Jahangir Tareen as they both already exercised their right of review against the verdict in which they were disqualified.

He further clarified that the top court’s verdict was said to be the final one under Article 184(3), and the law does not allow any tweaks. Tarar stressed that the common man would be given relief under Article 184(3).

For the unversed, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif moved Supreme Court against the verdict that disqualified him as a member of the National Assembly. The apex court has however rejected petitions seeking a review of its ruling.