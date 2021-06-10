Can Djokovic stop Nadal?

Paris

It’s been a couple of years since we have seen a true “Big Three” humdinger at a grand slam.

So Friday’s 58th tour meeting between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal is inspiring plenty of excitement and anticipation.

Nadal is almost unbeatable at Roland Garros, with a win-loss record of 105-2. Yet he will be all too aware that the only active player to have overcome him here was Djokovic, in the 2015 quarter-finals.

Now, it’s worth remembering that 2015 and 2016 were Nadal’s wilderness years. His tennis went through a kind of mid-life crisis in the build-up to his 30th birthday, as he lost not only his confidence but also the pop he usually puts on the ball.—AFP