Campus security Issues

Jamshoro, Sindh is considered to be the spot of three prominent universities (MUET, LUMHS, UOS), however the sense of security is still ambiguous. More than 50 thousand students are enrolled and huge mass of staff is working in three universities but not any specific proactive measures of security are provided to them at campuses. Various criminal activities are happening and countless security threats are being put on authorities.

Recent suicide case of LUMHS student is still an enigma or conundrum. Bombs found at MUET’s gate, suicide case of Naila Rind and many other incidents remained unsolved. Not any proper check-up can be observed at campuses. Security figures are unable to perform their duties properly. Students and staff are highly under the threat of criminal acts.

A female student as a victim of harassment by mate students and teachers concludes the sense of inadequate security regarding female matters. Moreover the coming and going of strange people is frequent in campuses, everyone is free to enter and exit. The bright future of Pakistan is under drastic threat of criminal and villainous play, and campuses need a shadow of stringent protection against such culprits whose motive is to destruct education.

MUNEET KUMAR

Via email

