Camps to be built along border for refugees: Fawad

Agenda for talks with Baloch separatists to be finalised

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said on Tuesday that Pakistan was expecting an influx of Afghan refugees amid the current situation in the country.

However, he added that efforts will be made to build camps at borders to keep them from entering.

“This would be a great challenge for Pakistan. We are trying our best that matters in Afghanistan are resolved peacefully.

But, if the situation deteriorates in Afghanistan then Pakistan would have to bear the burden and we [the government] are working on it,” the minister said while addressing a press conference following the cabinet’s meeting.

Talking about Balochistan, the minister said that the federal government had started working on a plan to initiate negotiations with the aggrieved people not “linked with India” or “involved in terrorism”.

“Of course the method to approach them would be different [to those involved in terrorism], but soon you will see that Balocshina would become the hub of peace,” he said.

Further informing of the decisions taken at the cabinet meeting, the minister informed that Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz told the forum that the electronic voting machine would be prepared by July 15.

“The cabinet was also briefed about the comprehensive electoral reforms as well as regarding giving overseas Pakistani the chance to exercise their vote right in elections,” the minister added.

He further said that Imran had directed the Civil Aviation Authority to make the Gilgit and Skardu airports ‘all weather friendly’ to further promote the tourism industry.

“The prime minister directed the CAA to improve the boarding and de-boarding of the elderly,” the minister said.

The minister added that the PM had directed to bring about reforms in the testing services related to government jobs.

“There were a lot of complaints regarding the services therefore, the PM directed Arbab Shehzad, Shafqat Mehmood, law minster [Farogh Naseem] to look into the testing services,” he said.

Fawad said that the premier had directed the Captial Development Authority to ensure that encroachments were not done on green areas in Islamabad and demarcations were strictly followed.

He further said that the prime minister had directed the ministers and government officials to reduce using unnecessary protocols.

“Whereever excessive protocols are used, the prime minister would take strict action. The prime minister himself said that he doesn’t go outside or attend gatherings because he believes that doing so would cause trouble to the masses,” he said, adding

that security measures would be taken where necessary.

The minister said that Imran Khan had also directed the authorities concerned to immediately provide 3G and 4G services in FATA as interest services are fundamental rights of the residents.

“Can’t keep restricting people from their right,” because of the situation in Afghanistan, the minister added.

He further informed that relief of about $3.7 billion was expected in the new rescheduling of debts.

The meeting discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country and took several decisions related to different aspects of governance.

The minister said that ever since Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was found in Pakistan, intelligence agencies have also exposed a network of Indian-backed elements within the country.