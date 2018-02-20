My campaign’s collusion with Russia was hoax: Trump

Washington

US President Donald Trump has said that his election campaign’s collusion with the Russian government during the US 2016 presidential election was a “hoax”.

“I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said ‘it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer,’ “ Trump tweeted on Sunday. “The Russian ‘hoax’ was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia – it never did!”

Trump also praised Democratic Representative Adam Schiff for putting the blame for the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election on former President Barack Obama. “Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is now blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam!” the president tweeted.

“Now that Adam Schiff is starting to blame President Obama for Russian meddling in the election, he is probably doing so as yet another excuse that the Democrats, lead by their fearless leader, Crooked Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election,” Trump said in another tweet.

The comment came after Schiff said Obama’s lack of proper action to the 2014 hack of Sony encouraged the Russians to meddle in the 2016 election.—Agencies