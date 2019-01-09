Campaign to be launched on TB: Dr Azra

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that there is a need to include material in syllabus regarding awareness on diseases like Tubercclosis, Hepatitis, Dengue, Negleria, malaria and so on so that we may save precious lives.

This she said while presiding over a meeting with various departments on Multi Sectoral Collaboration and Accountability Framework to End TB in Sindh.

Secretary Population Welfare Zahid Ali Abbasi, Special Secretary Health Nasim ul Ghani Sehto, Secretary WDD Alia Shahid, Director General Health Sindh Dr. Mobin Ahmed, Dr. Abdul Rauf, Director TB Control Sindh and representatives of STOPTB and public sector also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that Sindh province had TB disease burden of 0.12 million cases per year while the treatment coverage was 60%. The participants also stressed upon for process of adopting the framework in the country and province to involve officials across government sectors, NGOs.

