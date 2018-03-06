Campaign on London buses promotes Gwadar as investment destination

Observer Report

London

A leading investment group has launched 100 iconic London business to promote Gwadar as the investment destination and to invite attention towards the future hub of economic activity in Pakistan.

Double deck London buses are running across 17 routes in London, carrying beautiful banner showcasing Gwadar which has the potential to rival Dubai. The advertisement banners on buses read: “Gwadar: the Gateway to Emerging Pakistan”.

This is the most expensive, diverse and creative campaign ever run outside of Pakistan to promote Gwadar as the center of a strategic gambit as well as Pakistan’s Dubai, being built and developed with help from China under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The campaign in London, sponsored by China Pak Investments Corporation (CPIC), has the potential of reaching to or making impact on at least 10 million people for the month-long duration it will run on London buses.