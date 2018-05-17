Campaign launched to curb smoking in capital

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) in collaboration with Capital Administration and Development Division has launched campaign to curb smoking practices from the city especially in public transport vehicles.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed along with Project Director CADD (Tobacco Smoke Free Islamabad) Dr. Minhaj ul Siraj and Dr. Aftab Ahmed. Station Director FM Radio 92.4 Ayesha Jameel and other senior officials from both departments were also present on the occasion.

The stickers having message against tobacco-use were displayed in vehicles while drivers were also given awareness about health hazards due to use of tobacco. Officials from ITP and CADD expressed their determination to curb smoking practices and make Islamabad tobacco free city.

The SSP (Traffic) said that public will be given awareness on ban of tobacco use in public transport as well as public places and also about hazards of tobacco use, by making announcements by Education Wing and Radio FM 92.4 of ITP. He said meetings would be also arranged with office bearers of transporters’ unions to ensure no smoking in transport.

He said that smoking practice by an individual is a dishonesty with his or her body and it affects the health of passive smokers. The SSP said that according to Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002, smoking is illegal in public places and public transport while action would be taken against the violators.

He assured that ITP will make complete coordination with the authorities to ensure implementation on tobacco control laws through educating road users and effectively.