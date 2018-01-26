Campaign against child abuse stressed

Senate team visit house of Aasma in Mardan

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Thursday called for running awareness campaigns about child abuse in media and educational institutes asking the parents to educate their kids in this regard. Members of the committee that include Senators Nasreen Jalil and Shahi Syed met the father of late Aasma in Gojar Garhi area in Mardan to express their condolences on the brutal murder of his daughter Asma and express solidarity with the bereaved family.

Asma, it may be recalled, had gone missing on January 13 from the Gujar Garhi area and was found dead the next day at 3pm. Later the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector-General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud confirmed that the minor was strangled to death and that the post-mortem report points towards sexual assault. The members of the Senate Standing Committee were also briefed by the relevant DIG and DPO on the case at the Pakhtunkhwa House.

“Future of our upcoming generations is at stake. We need to run awareness campaigns in media and educational institutes. Parents should inform their children how to deal with such cases. Deterrence is very important.” Senator Nasreen Jalil said stressed while talking to media later. Senator Syed observed that the post-mortem report on Aasma case has indications of sexual assault, adding that the DNA report will confirm whether the deceased minor was subjected to sexual assault.

We have come here to tell the victim’s family and relatives that they are not alone and we are with them, we shouldn’t do politics on the case,” the members of the committee who visited Gojar Garhi and met father of late Aasma told media. Senator Jalil said there was a need to raise awareness campaigns through electronic and print media in addition to holding seminars in educational institutes to enlighten parents to educate their children how to deal with such cases.