Campaign against encroachments and scroungers being launched

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that they have decided to launch full fledge campaign against Encroachments and Scroungers and further added that this campaign will bring influential people into book at the outset.

He said that this operation will be carried out without any discrimination and we will not entertain any influence amid this. The Chief Minister said that they are determined to curb the menace of corruption from province and every penny of public will be safe guarded likewise they will spend all resources transparently for the welfare of public.

Merit, transparency and rule of law will be our line of action and we will bring new local government system which will solve issues of public on their doorsteps, he shared.

Buzdar said that his team is comprised of capable and hard-working people and they will give result Insha-Allah to make people feel the meaning of real Change.

He vowed that they will move forward following the vision of Imran Khan to meet the trust of people. Moreover he added that as a worker of Imran Khan, he will work by day and night for public welfare.

Moreover, Sardar Usman Bazdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of daughter of Former IG Police Islamabad Aftab Ahmed Cheema.

In his condolence message, CM sympathized with the lamenting family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul also courage for bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

