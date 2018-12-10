Campaign against drug mafia be continued: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that continued campaign against drugs mafia should be continued. He was chairing a high level meeting in Central Police Office on Monday which was also participated by DIG (Operations) Faisal Ali Raja, SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, AIG (SB) Mujahid Akbar, SSP (CTF) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (SB) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh, DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan and others.

The IGP highlighted importance of preventive measures, wherein Counter Terrorism Force, Operations Division and Special Branch should prepare a coordinated plan for elimination of crime and making Islamabad a secure city. He further directed the DIG (Operations) to launch Intelligence Based Operations immediately which might be proof as a catalyst to thwart any untoward incident.

He further directed Operations Division to beef up security of Police Pickets/nakas. The officers/officials should be sensitized about current security situation in the Country. He also ordered that Mock Exercises on fortnight basis should be continued in addition to the ongoing stop and search operations in the Capital.—INP

