Campaign against defaulters of public transport starts

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration’s team Monday started massive campaign against defaulters of Public transport.

A team of ICT Administration under the supervision of Secretary ITA, Dr. Waqar Ali Khan checked regularity and compliance of transport vehicles to ensure validity of route permit, route permit availability and route completion, valid driving license , display of rate lists and motor vehicle fitness by MVE, Motor vehicle examiner .

During the inspection, routes including 101, 104, 110, 120, 122, 122-A, 127 & 127-A were checked and 116 vehicles have been inspected while 32 challans were issued on violations.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp