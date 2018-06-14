Camp court orders release of 21 prisoners

Nowshera

A camp court held here at Nowshera Jail Wednesday ordered release of 21 prisoners who were involved in crimes of minor nature on good conduct and cooperation with jail officials.

District and Sessions Judge Nowshera Nasrullah Khan Gandapur and Judicial Magistrate Nowshera Bakhat Zada arranged the camp court was held on the directives of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court.

They visited barracks and checked conditions of inmates along with Jail Superintendent Falak Sher Khan. District and Session Judge Nowshera Nasrullah Khan Gandapur ordered release of nine prisoners while Judicial Magistrate Nowshera Bakhat Zada released 12 inmates who were languishing in jails from a long time.—APP