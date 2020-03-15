WE all seem to be filled with a hunger to feed our sensuousness! I see it in the hordes that go on holidays to exotic places like Thailand! And yet is the contentment, the relaxation, the peace they are seeking available at these places, or do the heavier divorce rates, greater many extra marital affairs, higher number of suicides, reveal the continuous seeking of an insatiable hunger to please our sensuousness?

Are we being fooled by camouflaged alligators? The Americans and Russians at the height of the arms race realized that if they continued in the usual manner they were going to blow up the whole world One day they sat down and decided to settle the whole dispute with one dog fight.

They’d have five years to breed the best fighting dog in the world and whichever side’s dog won would be entitled to dominate the world. The losing side would have to lay down its arms. The Russians found the biggest meanest Doberman and Rottweiler bitches in the world and bred them with the biggest meanest Siberian wolves.

When the day came for the dog fight, the Americans showed up with a strange animal. It was a nine-foot-long Dachshund. Everyone felt sorry for the Americans because they knew there was no way that this dog could possibly last ten seconds with the Russian dog.

When the cages were opened up, the Dachshund came out of its cage and slowly waddled over towards the Russian dog. The Russian dog snarled and leapt out of its cage and charged the American Dachshund. But, when it got close enough to bite the Dachshund’s neck, the Dachshund opened its mouth and consumed the Russian dog in one bite! There was nothing left of the Russian dog. The Russians came up to the Americans shaking their heads in disbelief. “We don’t understand how this could have happened. We had out best people working for five years with the meanest Doberman and Rottweiler bitches the world and the biggest meanest Siberian wolves.”

“That’s nothing,” the Americans replied. “We had out best plastic surgeons working for five years to make an alligator look like a Dachshund..!” Ha! Ha! And so dear reader before you start running to the nearest spa, or dream of your next vacation with hordes of bikini clad women around you, or run to the store to buy a costlier TV set or bigger car, just think whether this innocent catering to your sensuous needs will finally bring about your end; that an alligator hides inside that innocent looking dachshund you are beginning to stroke everyday! This Sunday, just stop for a moment and think that what needs to be addressed is the stilling of your spirit and not the feeding of your body..!