CAMON i Sky2 launched

Islamabad

TECNO Mobile launched it CAMONi Sky2. The CAMON i Sky2 offers a 13MP AI Selfie camera, an AI 13MP+VGA Dual Rear Camera, 5.5” HD+ 2.5D curved display, Face Recognition, Fingerprint Sensor, and 3050 mAh battery. The CAMON i Sky2 is the first budget phone to offer such high-end features for an incredibly affordable price . The phone also come with 100 day free replacement and 1 month extended warranty from TECNO Mobile. “The youth of today has created a large demand for camera phones in the market however a void is left behind due to the fact that capable photography features come caged with high price tags. With the CAMON i Sky2, TECNO MOBILE has succeeding in being the first to bring a triple AI camera budget phone within the reach of all,” said General Manager for TECNO Mobile Pakistan, Stephen Ha. The CAMON i Sky2 offers 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and comes in three elegant colours – Bordeaux Red, Champagne Gold, and Midnight Black.—PR

