Camila Cabello wins against Drake, Beyonce at MTV Video Awards 2018

Cuban-born Camila Cabello beat out heavy hitters Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Drake to take home the two top prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Cabello, 21, was chosen artist of the year and won video of the year for her Latin-flavored hit Havana, while rapper Cardi B picked up wins for best new artist and song of summer for her dance hit I Like It with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

“I can’t believe this is for me,” said Cabello, who split from girl group Fifth Harmony in late 2016 to launch a solo career.

New York rapper Cardi B, 25, made her first public appearance since giving birth to her first child in July. But the feisty Bodak Yellow singer failed to make good on her leading 10 nominations going into the show as fans spread their votes far and wide. “A couple of months ago people were saying, you’re gambling your career by having a baby,” Cardi B said. “I had a baby … and now I’m still winning awards.” The biggest winner of the night was Childish Gambino, the music stage name of actor Donald Glover, who came away with three for his hard-hitting video.

Share on: WhatsApp