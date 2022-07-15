Cameron Young leads The Open after shooting a bogey-free round to finish with 8-under 64 on the first day at St. Andrews.

The 2014 champion Rory McIlroy also enjoyed a promising start to the major and sits two strokes back of Young at 6-under after an impressive 66, with Cameron Smith and Robert Dinwiddie rounding out the top four at 5-under.

A long list of eight players is tied for fifth at 4-under including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, and Viktor Hovland.

Cameron Young who is playing in just the sixth major of his career and his first Open Championship managed to hit all 18 greens for the first time in his TOUR career. The 25-year-old’s highest major finish came at the PGA Championship in May when he tied for third, just one shot short of missing the playoff that saw Justin Thomas defeat Will Zalatoris.

Young, McIlroy, and Smith all had earlier tee times on the first day with Dinwiddie shooting the lowest among his peers in the afternoon groups.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, in just his third official TOUR event since his February 2021 car accident, struggled to finish with 6-over 78 with bogeys derailing his outing.

Woods started with a double-bogey 6 and never turned it around. The 15-time major winner now sits 14 strokes back of the leader and will have to summon his magical self to make the cut.