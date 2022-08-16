Cameron Smith will not play in the BMW Championship with the Australian withdrawing his name due to hip discomfort.

The British Open champion’s manager, Bud Martin, confirmed the news of his absence from the second FedExCup Tournament.

“He has been dealing with some on and off hip discomfort for several months and thought it best he rest this week in his pursuit of the FedEx Cup,”.

Smith is assured of a spot in the Tour Championship next week in Atlanta as he sits no.3 in the FedExCup but will have to start at least three shots behind when the finale begins. The top seed starts the Tour Championship at 10-under par and a two-shot lead. The No. 3 seed starts at 7-under par, the No. 4 seed is at 6 under and the No. 5 seed starts five shots behind.

Cameron Smith being absent from the BMW Championship will stoke the fire of circulating conjecture that the Australian is on his way to LIV Golf at the end of PGA’s postseason with him choosing not to answer any questions related to this matter.

The reports of his defection came on the same day a federal judge in California ruled against three LIV Golf players seeking a temporary restraining order to let them compete in the tour’s postseason.

He remained the centre of many people’s attention at the recently concluded FedEx St. Jude Championship for this reason.

Smith who could have become the number one in the world had he won the St. Jude Championship finished tied for 13th.