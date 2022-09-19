Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf title in Chicago in just his second attempt.

The day 2 leader, easily held off Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein to secure the win at Rich Harvest Farms for his first win at the new circuit since jumping ship from PGA Tour.

Smith finished his final round with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory over Johnson Johnson (70) and Uihlein (69) who both tied for second after carding birdies on the final hole.

The British Open champion made enough birdies on the front nine to maintain distance between himself and the chasing pack and was only under duress on the 13th hole when Uihlein made a birdie and looked to have trimmed the deficit to one shot until Smith made his clutch par.

From there on it was only going to be one winner in Chicago and Cameron Smith ensured the win by keeping his putter going.

Sergio Garcia (67) tied for fourth with Joaquin Niemann (68) with Charl Schwartzel finishing tied for sixth. Phil Mickelson had his best round since joining LIV Golf with a 66 and tied for eighth, his first top-10 finish in five events.

LIV has now seen a new winner in each of its events. The circuit now heads to Bangkok for its next event in three weeks’ time.