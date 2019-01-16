Cameraman assault case: Nawaz’s guards granted bail

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The security guards of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif who had earlier assaulted a private television channel’s cameraman – were granted bail on Tuesday after spending 26 days in jail. Judicial magistrate Saqib Jawad approved the bail pleas of both guards, Mansab and Mohsin, and ordered each to pay Rs50,000 surety bond. Advocate Qazi Adil represented Nawaz guards’, both of whom were jailed in Adiala jail.

A video circulated on December 17, 2018, showed a private security guard employed by Nawaz assaulting a cameraman from a private television for videotaping the PML-N supremo in Islamabad.

The incident took place outside the parliament house in the federal capital while local media was covering Nawaz’s departure from the Parliament building. One of the security guards attacked the cameraman, Wajid Ali, jumping over him.

