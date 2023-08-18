ISLAMABAD – Thousands of students received Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) AS and A-Level results on Friday, which are upset with the miserable results and it caused outrage.

Amid the anger among students and calls to review the results, Pakistani government announced to re-conduct exam in October this year, where aspirants can appear for its subjects or components which were missed back in May this year when the country faced violent protests.

The development comes after senior officials including Uzma Yousaf, Country Director, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), Ms. Maria Rehman, Director British Council, Executive Director IBCC, Chairman FBISE, and Heads of various Private Schools attended the meeting.

During the meeting, officials share views to address the issues facing raised by students and parents in the wake of unexpected grades in A, and AS level exams 2023.

A-Levels exam Pakistan 2023

As per the understanding, World’s international education programmes will not charge any fee for the re-taking of A-level exams.

It was reported that re-evaluation and re-assessment of individual cases will be done, as an enormous difference is found to have been noticed between school-assessed grades and Cambridge assessment grades.

Pakistani students, who received their Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) AS and A-Level results, were dismayed as they found themselves with grades of Cs and Es, leading them to express that an injustice had been done.

A-Level Results cause Outrage

A-level students demonstrated their protests against the injustice done to them in Karachi, and other cities as results wrecked their dreams, with most of the students receiving Cs, Ds, Es and Us due to the grading system of Cambridge International for this year.