Cambridge reschedules O Level exams for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced on Thursday that Cambridge International Examination (CIE) board has agreed to reschedule the O Level exams for students in Pakistan.

However, the minister said that A and As Level exams will be held as per the schedule following the SOPs as Pakistan is currently battling with third wave of the pandemic.

Taking to twitter, he wrote, “After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15. Details will be shared later by them. However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams will take place as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs. Wishing everyone success in the exams”.

The announcement comes after students demand cancellation of exams arguing they are not well prepared due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Shafqat Mehmood said that the government will hold discussions with the Cambridge International Examination (CIE) board whether upcoming O and A level exams can be postponed or not.