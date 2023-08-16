ISLAMABAD – The Cambridge International’s Examination (CIE) on Wednesday released Cambridge IGCSE and O Level results for the June 2023 series to more than 60,000 students across Pakistan.

The CIE made the announcement in a statement, directing the schools concerned to release the results to their candidates immediately.

The examination body said the June exam series was largest to date as it received 1.7 million entries across 5,600 schools in 147 countries for all qualifications combined, witnessing an increase of 11% on June 2022.

The CIE received over 210,000 entries from Pakistan for for Cambridge IGCSE and O Level for the June 2023 series, registering an increase of 4% since last year.

It said the the most popular subjects were Islamiyat, English Language and Pakistan Studies.

“I congratulate Cambridge students for their hard work in achieving these results. They have shown great resilience over the past few years and have kept on moving forward with their education. With these qualifications our students can feel confident that they have developed the skills they need for the future, so they can embrace whatever opportunities lie ahead,” said Group Managing Director, International Education at Cambridge Rod Smith in a statement.

How to Check O-level exam results 2023

Candidates can access their O Level results by using two methods – online and via your phone. The CIE will send a printed copy of the results after some time.

Candidates can visit the official C IE website for results where they have to get registered if this is their first time using the site.

The candidates will click the Register button on the site and complete the online registration form.

They will need the ID Number and Secret Number provided on your Confirmation of Entry in order to register. The candidates can get these details from their exam centre.