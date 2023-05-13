Cambridge exams to resume in Pakistan from Monday

The British Council has announced the resumption of all Cambridge exams from Monday, May 15, as per schedule.

The decision was made after a series of discussions between Cambridge International and the British Council teams and after careful evaluation of the situation in the country, keeping in mind their duty of care to ensure the safety of the candidates, their parents and staff members in the event of any unforeseen incident.

As per the decision, all exams scheduled for Monday, May 15 onwards in the morning and afternoon sessions will be carried out as per usual schedule.

Addressing the Cambridge students, Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan at Cambridge University Press and Assessment and Amir Ramzan, Country Director, British Council, Pakistan said: “Cancelling the exams on May 10, 11 and 12 has been a difficult decision for the British Council.

Your safety and well-being come first, and that’s why this decision was taken. We know this is a crucial time in your academic journey, and the disruption caused by the current situation is not ideal. We want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to ensure that Cambridge students can continue their education journey without any interruption.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the protests erupted across the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in alleged corruption case prompted the British Council to cancel the exams.