Cambridge exams starts under SOPs

Staff Reporter

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has started A & O Level examinations which have been allowed under strict Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In a statement, Cambridge said that they had provided various options for schools and students to support them through the pandemic.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has wished all students taking exams starting from Monday the very best.

In a Tweet, Shafqat Mahmood said these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the students best interest in view.

Those students and parents still not comfortable can switch to Oct/Nov cycle without any extra charge, he mentioned.

Moreover, he said, as regards as students I have asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13 month condition for taking remaining papers considering the extra ordinary situation. “I am very hopeful that a positive decision will come soon” he added.