Cambridge announces new schedule for O-level, IGCSE exams for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Monday that the O-level and IGCSE exams will start from May 10 instead of 15, the previously announced date.

Mahmood took to twitter and wrote, “I had received a letter from Christine Ozden, CEO Cambridge requesting that O level/IGCSE exam should be allowed to start from May 10 instead of May 15”.

“After consultation with provinces/stakeholders we have agreed. Now O level/IGCSE will start from May 10,” he said while sharing a copy of the letter.

In the letter, the Cambridge CEO lauded the government’s efforts for “enabling students in Pakistan to make progress with their education”.

— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 29, 2021

The CEO of Cambridge Assessment International Education said that they had discussion on the May 15 date announced by the government to take the O Level and IGCSE exams.

“We would like to ask you now to consider whether we are able to start Cambridge O Level and IGCSE from the 10th of May,” the letter read.

The CEO said that allowing exams from May 10 will “enable many more students to progress”.

“We would welcome your consideration of this request at your earliest convenience,” the letter concluded.

Last week, the UK board said in a statement: “Cambridge International AS and A Levels to go ahead as timetabled, O Levels and IGCSEs to take place from May 15”.