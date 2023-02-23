Cambodian girl dies from bird flu

The first death from the virus in Cambodia in years occurred in an eleven-year-old girl, according to health officials.

The recent discovery of avian flu in animals prompted a call for vigilance from the World Health Organization, although it emphasised that there was little risk to humans.

The girl in Cambodia developed fever, cough, and sore throat on February 16 and eventually passed away in the hospital, according to the communicable disease control department in Cambodia.

The girl, who was from the province of Prey Veng, was “positive for H5N1,” the avian flu virus, according to test findings delivered on Wednesday, but it did not identify the exact moment of death.

Usually, direct contact between birds and humans is how the sickness is transmitted.