Caltex Havoline launches latest packaging

Karachi

Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt.) Limited unveiled the new, sleek and attractive packing of their Caltex Havoline with Deposit Shield Technology range of lubricants in the country. The launch of the new packaging was done at an impressive event hosted at a local hotel, which was attended by key channel partners and customers from across the country.

Najam Shamsuddin, Country Chairman and Area Business Manager Pakistan – added, “Drivers today want to protect what really matters – the investment they made in their vehicles and its performance.– Havoline with Deposit Shield Technology, provides a proven solution that helps to maintain engine performance, preserves engine life, while maximizing fuel economy.

The new packaging design complements and gives a fresh and eye-catching look. As technology progresses and our customers continue to explore and purchase different vehicle types they can be assured that Havoline’s engine oils are developed to address the needs of all drivers so they can enjoy their journey better.”—PR