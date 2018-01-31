Caltex Havoline introduces latest packaging

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt.) Limited recently introduced the new, sleek and attractive packing of their Caltex Havoline with Deposit Shield Technology range of lubricants in the country through a grand launch event which is being followed up by exciting marketing activities throughout the country.

The nation-wide marketing campaign for the new packaging of Havoline with Deposit Shield Technology packs is being covered across various media including television, print, radio, digital and outdoor.

Alongside the impressive launch of the new packaging for Caltex Havoline with Deposit Shield®, the campaign also includes innovative floats and exciting mall activities, the first of which took place at Dolmen Mall in Clifton, Karachi. The mall event provided an opportunity for the customers to learn about the packaging transformation through creative branding and interactive games. The Brand Ambassadors present at the event briefed visitors about the benefits of Caltex Havoline and its innovative Deposit Shield Technology.