Calls for PM’s resignation

FOLLOWING submission of final report to Supreme Court of Pakistan by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members on charges of misdeclaration of assets and money-laundering, there are now calls from different directions for the Prime Minister to step down. However, Mian Nawaz Sharif, who has been having consultative sessions with his close aides is reported to have stay put at least until a final verdict is given by the three-member Implementation Bench of Panama Papers case, which would resume hearing on July 17.

The stance of PTI leader Imran Khan on the issue of resignation is understandable as his entire political career during the last four years revolved around the same theme. Similarly, outburst of Awami League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmad is also understandable as he has serious differences with Sharif family. Jamat-i-Islami is a coalition partner of PTI in KP and therefore, its stand to lend support to the resignation demand of PTI is not strange. But support of the demand by Leaders of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Senate — Syed Khurshid Shah and Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, at this stage, is somewhat perplexing. Khurshid Shah believes that the Prime Minister has become controversial and with a view to saving the system, he should better resign. We believe that calls for resignation are premature and threats of launching a movement to force the Prime Minister to step down are unfortunate. This is because the process is still continuing and there is no final and conclusive judgement. The Supreme Court had formed the JIT to find answers to 13 questions and it is now for the apex court to consider its findings minutely and also afford an opportunity to affected party to present its side of the story. JIT report is just like police investigations or challans and it is understood there are never convictions on the basis of just police report and without trial of the case in a court of law. The proceedings of the SC would not take much time as judges seem to be sticking to the timeframe as we witnessed in the case of JIT and therefore, all parties should exercise patience and wait for the final verdict.

