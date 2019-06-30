Calls for mid-term polls

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and President of PML (N) Shahbaz Sharif has demanded mid-term elections terming them as the only solution to the ailing economy. Talking to reporters on Saturday in Islamabad, he also announced resignation from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and nomination of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal for the Rahbar Committee that the opposition parties decided to form to chalk out strategy for anti-government campaign.

The demand is premature and Shahbaz Sharif himself has acknowledged that it is too soon to talk about no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister. It is also quite obvious that no such move can succeed given the comfortable numerical strength of the government and its allies in the National Assembly. No doubt, some government allies have grievances yet the Prime Minister has already initiated a process of meeting them and sorting out the issues that could create a wedge. In a related development, a group of fifteen PML (N) MPAs from Punjab held a meeting with the Prime Minister and there are reports that some MNAs too are poised to flee. Under these circumstances, though it is democratic and constitutional right of the opposition to opt for such a move but it would be difficult for it to manage numbers for any no-confidence motion. It is also true that no single party can take the country out of the existing messy situation and in this backdrop the proposal for a Charter of Economy becomes relevant. However, such a good thing can only happen when there is ceasefire both from the treasury and the opposition, which is unlikely in the given circumstances yet one hopes for sanity to prevail for the sake of country.