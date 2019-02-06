Calls for arrest of those behind murder of14-year old girl

Zubair Qureshi

Members of civil society organizations in Islamabad organized a protest demonstrations denouncing a reportedly politically-motivated murder of a 14-year old girl Ramsha Wasan in Nawab Shah.

Calling for immediate arrest and impartial probe into the murder of a teenage girl, the protesters called upon the provincial government to conduct transparent, impartial investigation into the murder and take this incident as a test case.

The protest was organised Sindhi Aurat Tahrik, Quaidian Sindh Forum (QSF) and Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) here in front of National Press Club on Tuesday.

Teenage girl Ramsha Wasan was brutally murdered in village Nawab Wasan situated in the jurisdiction of Kumb Police Station, Tahsil Kotdeji district of Khairpur. The protesters demanded arrest of influential figure, Zulfiqar Wasan, who along accomplices was allegedly behind the murder.

The protesters strongly criticized the role of local police, which under the political influence registered the case under the sections to honour killing to protect the killers.

They demanded registration case as murder.

They also chanted slogans against Sindh Police and the provincial government demanded of the Sindh government, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the provincial Chief of police to play their due role to arrest murders of innocent girl as soon as possible.

Zubeda Birwani, Nazeer Quershi, Shahzadi Hussain, Fiza Quershi, Qasim Mirjit, Naseer Memon, Dr Saeed Rid, Tarique Syial and Hussain Jarwar were among those who participated in eh protest and spoke on the occasion.

