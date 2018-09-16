Callous teacher

A Class II student was brutally tortured by a public school headmistress for allegedly using her toilet in an emergency in Government Girls Middle School in village 2/10-L near Sahiwal on Thursday. According to a report the child wanted to use toilet and in urgency used the headmistress’s toilet, as other washrooms were non-functional. When she came out, the headmistress saw her and started slapping her. According to medical report she was so critically injured that she received 10 stitches to her private organs. Also the girl’s family claimed when they submitted an application for registration of a case, police not only refused to register it, but also discouraged the girl’s father from moving against headmistress. It is miserable to learn that little children are not safe even in hands of teachers who are considered to be the second parents of students. It is not the first case of this kind as last week a nursery student aged four was brutally clubbed and slapped by his government schoolteacher in the city of Narowal. It is high time this issue was dealt with all the seriousness it deserves. Children are our future and I request PM Imran Khan and CMs of all the provinces to strictly implement practical measures to discourage this trend in all our educational institutions. Hope severe action will be taken against all those who indulge in this inhuman practice.

MUHAMMAD PHULLAN

Turbat, Balochistan

