Callous son kills mother

OUR CORRESPONDENTS

SWABI/HAFIZABAD A callous son killed his mother by indiscriminate firing within limits of Parmooli Police Station here on Tuesday. According to Police, Gul Malik lodged report that his brother, identified as Naz Malik, killed their mother by indiscriminate firing. Killer managed to flee the crime scene. Reason behind the incident w as stated to be a minor domestic dispute. Police has started investigations of the incident. Meanwhile, an old woman was burnt to death while her three sons received serious burns when fire broken out in the house located in Iqbal Town Hafizabad. According to Rescue-1122 source, fire broken out mysteriously in the house of Malik Liaqat which engulfed the whole house in no time.