Calligraphy exhibition at RAC

City Reporter

A group calligraphy exhibition under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council has been started on Tuesday.

The artists include Aftab Ahmed Khan, Elahi Bux Mattee, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Azeem Iqbal,Sheikh Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Imran, Ghulam Fareed Bhatti and Younis Roomi showcased their art pieces in Khat-e-Nastaleeq,Sulus, Shikasta and Koofi.

The artists displayed more than 50 art pieces with oil on canvas which made it attractive. Addressing at the occasion Naheed Manzoor said that the calligraphers are the custodian of this Islamic tradition and this tradition is as popular as were in past.

The Director of RAC Waqar Ahmed said that the calligraphers had forwarded this unique Islamic tradition of calligraphy which appreciation. He said that Aftab Ahmed Khan, Elahi Bux Mattee, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Azeem Iqbal,Sheikh Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Imran, Ghulam Fareed Bhatti and Younis Roomi are artists of high class.

The exhibition would remain open for general public.