Calligraphy exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery

A calligraphy exhibition organized by calligrapher association of Pakistan opened at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall, on Monday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Information and Culture Mr. Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan. The minister praised and appreciated all artists for their artworks. Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan termed the art of calligraphy an intellectual legacy of Muslims and said that people would be encouraged to learn the art of calligraphy.

Total 70 artists from different cities of the country put on display around 160 artworks.

The participants used all five ‘khats’ –‘nastaleeq’, ‘naskh’, ‘sulus’, ‘deewani’ and khat e ‘kufi’ in their beautiful artworks. The impressive work was selected from the calligraphy collections of calligrapher association of Pakistan. The exhibition was a nice fusion of contemporary, painterly and traditional calligraphy art.

A nice number of art lovers attended the exhibition. The exhibition will remain open till 10th of January 2019.—INP

