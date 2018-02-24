Calligraphers to be sent Turkey for training: Irfan

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Friday said calligraphers belonging to the far flung areas of the country will be given advanced training opportunity in Turkey to keep them abreast with the modern trends of calligraphy. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard will be signed with Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA), Turkey, he revealed during the inaugural ceremony of week-long “Abdul Majeed Parveen Raqam National Calligraphy Competition and Exhibition”, kicked off here at a local hotel.

Calligrapher of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) Mosque, Ustad Shafeeq-uz-Zaman was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui said the division has taken several measures to revive the neglected art of calligraphy which has great importance due to its origin following the revelation of Holy Quran.

He said the division has successfully arranged a national and an international calligraphy exhibition last year which received over-whelming response from the artist community.

He said the division has also established a separate Calligraphy Wing to provide a platform to the youth for learning calligraphy skills while the first-ever Directory of Calligraphers carrying detailed information about the calligraphers is also being compiled which will be launched soon.

He said the art works of calligraphers displayed in the exhibition will also be published in the shape of book. He said National Calligraphy Competition and Exhibition will help discover talented Calligraphers from the remote corners of the country and play vital role in the revival of this Islamic art.

He said around 400 calligraphic works were received by the division from across the country out of which 90 were shortlisted. —APP

