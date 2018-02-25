So-called torchbearers of change have been exposed: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the PML-N government has done selfless service of the public for the last nine and a half years and has taken all-out measures for the development of the country and prosperity of the people while the dharna group has wasted time of the nation.

He said the people are very well aware that those doing negative politics have done nothing for the welfare of the people in their province and well-aware people has always given respect and honour to those who have served the public. He said the so-called torchbearers of the change have been exposed and the people will reject their negative politics in the 2018 elections. He said development of Punjab is known to everybody and progress and development have become identification of the PML-N government. He said all projects have been completed with transparency and top quality has been ensured in all mega development projects.

He said the PML-N government has made unprecedented savings of billions of rupees in all mega projects. He said the PML-N government is working on the vision of ensuring equal development in all small and big cities. He said an organized program of cleanliness is being implemented in all rural areas of the province. He said promise of providing international standard medicines in government hospitals have also been fulfilled.

He said the installation of CT-Scan machines has been ensured at all DHQs and this initiative is producing positive results. He said the service delivery has been improved due to reforms in education, health and agriculture reforms. He said the PML-N government has credit of ridding the nation of load-shedding and a new example has been set by completing mega projects in record time. He said saving of Rs682 billion in development projects is a new record in the country’s history.

He said the PML-N government has dedicated every its effort for the welfare of the people. He said we have to work with honesty and determination to make Pakistan the country dream by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. He said PML-N government attaches top importance to the public service due to which its every term reflects unprecedented progress and development. He said the performance of the dharna party in the public service is zero and its performance has remained limited to slogans, claims and dharnas. The Chief Minister expresses these views while talking to elected representatives. Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar, MNA Moeen Watto and MPA Khalid Mehmood Cheema were among those who called on CM Shahbaz Sharif.

Mushahid Hussain Syed called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Political situation and matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, CM Shehbaz Sharif said we want to see the country at the prominent place in the world community and independent. He said journey of development and progress will continue at faster pace. Mushahid Hussain Syed, speaking on the occasion, said the PML-N government has the vision to put the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Matters of mutual interest and national and political issues were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, CM Shehbaz Sharif said current situation in the country requires tolerance and patience, and the journey of development and prosperity should not be derailed. Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the chief minister has set new records of the public service and won the hearts of the people. Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique was also present on the occasion.