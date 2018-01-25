Call for withdrawing discretionary powers given to FBR officials

FPCCI holds ‘Punjab Business Symposium’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Speakers at “Punjab Business Symposium” organised by the FPCCI here Tuesday said that discretionary powers given to FBR officials should be withdrawn immediately as FBR officials use these powers for harassing business community.

They also said that one window facilitation cell should be established for industrialization, dealing with increasing trade deficit and improving ease of doing business ranking.

The purpose of holding this symposium was to highlight business community concerns and opinions to the government by providing relevant suggestions for their solution. The Presidents and Chairmen of all Trade Chambers and Trade Associations of Pakistan attended this event and provided full support to leadership of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The speakers maintained that double taxation and withholding tax on banking transaction are the practices which promote undocumented economy. They said that tax amnesty scheme should also be announced for the economic growth.

Symposium Chairman & former President FPCCI, Mian Muhammad Adrees, Mr. Ghanzanfar Bilour, President FPCCI, S.M Muneer, former President FPCCI, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Vice President SAARC, Ch. Arfan Yousaf Regional Chairman and Vice President FPCCI in a joint press conference at the sidelines of symposium said that tax refunds claims should be cleared as soon as possible to improve our exports.

They said that tax return system should be simplified while help desk of Punjab Revenue Authority should be established at each Chamber of district. Business representative should be included as Board of Directors of all Government Institutions, PBIT, TDAP, FBR and NTC, they added.

The business community leaders stressed for making collaborative efforts for trade promotion, industrialization, balancing trade, increasing exports.

Talking about the issues of business community, they said there should be specific zones for sugarcane, rice, maize and cotton cultivation. Sugarcane cultivation on cotton belt should be avoided, they added.

They further said the government should understand that economy can only be strengthened by supporting industrialists. They complained business community is not being consulted while framing policies. “FBR officials are repeatedly harassing tax payers. Our economy is falling; our trade balance is declining due to high tariff and taxes. We have unfortunately lost our textile sector exports and same situation is being noted in each sector,” they pointed out.

Appreciating CPEC initiatives, they demanded that domestic business community and Chinese investors should be equally treated.