Call for upgradation of police training system

Additional IG Training Tariq Masood Yaseen has said that process of up gradation of training system of police in accordance with modern parameters has been started speedily and except the basic rules of practical policing other subjects of IT, legal studies, physical training, sports and extracurricular activities have been made mandatory in training syllabus so that there should be no deficiency in training of officers and officials.

He further said that new modules have been added in training courses of constable to Sub Inspectors ranks with respect to their duties and special attention is being paid to modernize examination with semester system involving character development studies and training of investigation officers.

He expressed these views while meeting to a three member British High commission delegation of training, security and legal experts. AIG Trainig Maroof Safdar wahla, chief instructors and high level officers of training management unit from all Punjab police training colleges were also present.

Bilateral cooperation and other detailed details were brought under observation with respect to professional training, challenges including enhancing efficiency of Punjab Police were discussed. Simon Charder, Richil, Saadia Ambreen were among delegate. Addl IG Tariq Masood Yaseen has told to British delegation that specialized courses have launched for instructors to increase efficiency of police training colleges, schools.