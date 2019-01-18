Call to promote Pak, Nepalese literatures for broader cultural, traditional understanding

Nepal Academy, PAL to work on joint initiatives

Zubair Qureshi

History culture and traditions of Nepal and Pakistan are marked by love and mutual understanding and these relations are bound to go higher with every passing day.

Parliamentary Secretary for National History & Literary Heritage Ghazala Saifi expressed these views while addressing as chief guest a seminar “Contemporary Nepali and Pakistani Literature”. Eng Aamir Hassan, Secretary, National History & Literary Heritage Division presided over the event.

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Syed Junaid Akhlaq gave a welcome address on the occasion and thanked the delegates and the guests.

Chancellor, Nepal Academy on Nepali literature Ganga Prasad Uprety was the noted guest of honour on the occasion while a researcher on Nepalese literature and writers, Hafeez Khan presented their articles related to the theme of the seminar.

Ghazala Saifi said it was the responsibility of the writers belonging to a nation/region to promote the tradition of love and peace through dialogue while being united.

The role of writers is significant in making atmosphere favorable and pleasant for the sake of peace, stability and freedom, she said adding our PTI government was committed to attaining intellectual understanding of the challenges, facing South Asia and the world. She said that both Nepal and Pakistan are very important in the region with geographical and historical perspectives. Engineer Amir Hassan said Nepal was counted as a close friendly country of Pakistan as well as a distinguished voice South Asia.

“PAL is playing good role in establishing literary relations with the Nepal Academy,” said Engr Amir. Chairman, PAL Syed Junaid Akhlaq said he was grateful to Nepal Academy for translating the literature produced by Pakistani women writers and publishing that in Nepali language. “We will further strengthen the literary relations by doing literary activities on reciprocal basis,” said he.

Chancellor of Nepal Academy Ganga Prasad Operaty said Nepalese Literature covers the past 1300 hundred years. The Nepali script is derived from folk literature, oral traditions and ancient Sanskrit teachers such as Ramayana and Mahabharata, said he. Nepali language is one of the modern Arya languages, which originates Sanskrit language. History of this language is written about a thousand years old.

Hafeez Khan said almost 72 languages are spoken in Pakistan, but the Pakistani literature is being produced in 18 languages, such as Seraiki, Punjabi, Sindhi, Baluchi, Pashto and Hindko and so on. The guests were presented the gifts of books.

