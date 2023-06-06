Call to force India to limit Amarnath Yatra duration, yatris number

The advent of Hindu yatris in the name of Amarnath in a large number every year poses a serious threat to the fragile environment of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on the World Environment Day being observed, today, said, the Narendra Modi-led Hindutva government is ignoring the threats by holding a big activity in the name of Amarnath Yatra from July 1 and last for 62 days till August 31 near Phalgam tourist zone in Kashmir valley.

It said New Delhi is ignoring the Day’s message as its decision to allow lakhs of Hindus to visit the Amarnath Cave is an environmental disaster in the making in the territory.

Already, thousand of Indian troops, paramilitary and police forces are present in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and more paramilitayr companies are being brought to the territory in the name of security for the yatris.

It maintained that for India, there was nothing to celebrate on World Environment Day, today, as its major cities continue to face catastrophic levels of pollution and its capital, New Delhi, is the most polluted capital city in the world.

The report called for impressing India to drasti-cally limit both duration of yatra as well as number of pilgrims to save the fragile ecology of Kashmir.—KMS