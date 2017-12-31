Call for resolving exporters issues

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Vice president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Zeshan Khalil and Convener Standing Committee on Textile Industry Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh in a meeting at LCCI, urged the government to resolve the biggest issues of exporters like delay in refunds and disparity in energy prices at the earliest.

Mian Abdul Razzaq, Malik Riaz, Mian Sohail Sajid Minhas, Arshad Mahmood and others were also present in the meeting.

The LCCI Vice President Zeshan Khalil said that delay in refund claims and stuck-up duty drawback are hampering the growth of exports of the country therefore these should be tackled at the earliest.

He said that process of refunds should not be so lengthy as business community is paying huge cost on their own money. He urged the Minister of State for Finance and PM Advisor on Finance to take notice of this issue.

He said that disparity in energy prices within the country is a sheer injustice as industries of one part of the country are unable to compete the industries of other part because of high input cost.

He said that electricity and gas tariff should be same for the industries across the country. Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh called for value addition in textile industry and removal of duties and taxes.