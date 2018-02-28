Call for promoting sciences to protect life

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhmmad Zakria Zakar has said that the real purpose of all sciences was to protect life and we must promote such knowledge that could contribute to improvement of living standards. He was addressing the inaugural session of 38th Pakistan Congress of Zoology here on Tuesday organized by PU Department of Zoology. Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Chairman Department of Zoology Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi, Dr AR Shakoori, Delegates from Turkey, China, Germany, Egypt and various parts of country, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the conference, Dr Zakria Zakar said that sciences were meant for preserving life but unfortunately, we were facing threat to life within the scientific developments as our environment and ecology were being damaged badly.

He said that we must create awareness against scientific developments that are only meant for business gains. He said that we must sensitize the researchers that the interest of humanity and development of common people must be our priority. He said that such conferences were also helpful in cultural understandings of different regions and promote academic environment. He urged the scientists to make useful recommendations in their field so that they could be forwarded to relevant stakeholders for implementation.

In his welcome address Prof. Dr. Naeem Khan said today PU was celebrating the 50th Golden Jubilee of Zoological Society of Pakistan (ZSP), which was established in 1968. He said ZSP was regularly publishing impact factor, Pakistan Journal of Zoology (PJZ), for the last 5 decades. He said Pakistan Congress of Zoology was regularly organized annually throughout Pakistan on rotation basis for the last four decades.

Dr. Naeem Khan said that Faculty of Life Sciences produced highest numbers of research papers and PhDs during 2017. Addressing the conference, Dr AR Shakoori threw light on the working of Zoological congress and its history. Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi said that the conference had provided an opportunity to interact with renowned scholars from different regions and share ideas and experiences. He said that the department was committed to provide more opportunities to the young scholars for enhancing their exposure towards modern scientific developments in the field.