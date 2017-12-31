Call for preventive measures against seasonal flu

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Saturday that old age people, pregnant women and children of less than six years are high risk population for seasonal flu (H1,N1).

Chairing a meeting regarding monitoring of seasonal flu from all districts of Punjab here, he said the people should adopt preventive measures and ensuring vaccination for timely prevention of this disease and if symptoms appeared then timely visit to doctors.

Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Khawaja Imran Nazir, SH&ME Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary, Additional Secretary Health, Director General Health Services Dr. Akhtar Rasheed, Dr. Ess Muhammad and officers of the health department were present, while MSs of the hospitals participated in the meeting through video-link.

The minister said that some cases of seasonal flu reported from Lahore and Multan which were being treated according to standard of procedure. He directed to all medical superintendents (MSs) to ensure availability of seasonal flu medicines and timely treatment of patients.

On this occasion, P&SH Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said that all the district authorities had nominated focal persons and special monitoring teams for surveillance of the hospitals for seasonal flu. He said that both the health departments were working with close coordination.

Imran Nazir said that all the district authorities were submitting their daily disease surveillance report for better monitoring of seasonal flu, asserting, “We should save human lives by timely taking decisions and preventive measures.”

He also instructed that all doctors, nurses and hospital staff should adopt preventive kits during treatment of patients so that the virus would not transfer to other people.

Officers of health departments gave briefings to both the ministers on steps taken regarding prevention and treatment seasonal flu. P&SH Secretary Ali Jan Khan said the department had issued directions to all CEOs to establish special desks for seasonal flu in all hospitals. He also briefed the participants about the awareness campaign in media. He added that with the collaboration of district governments, the awareness campaign would start in schools and at other public places.—APP

Related