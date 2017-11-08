Call for inclusion of political entities, democracy in curriculum

Peshawar

Political and economic pundits here Tuesday said the role of political parties in success of democracy and parliamentary form of government was of paramount importance and emphasized upon the provincial governments to include it in curriculum for broadening the knowledge and understanding of the students. They said political parties bring people’s together to form government, develop policies and provide a comprehensive mechanism for an organised expression of views on vital questions of national importance and recommended inclusion of the role and functions of political parties and parliamentary democracy in school curriculum imperative for strengthening of democratic system at the grassroots level.

Zahid Anwar, Professor Political Science Department UoP (University of Peshawar) told APP that students are future leaders of the country and increasing their understanding about politics, economics, diplomacy and political parties is of significant importance. After 18th constitutional amendment, he said it was the responsibility of the federating units to make necessary amendments in curriculum as per needs of the present day.

He said democracy has started flourishing in the country and it would be the second time that an elected government would complete its tenure and smooth transition of power will take place in the country after 2018 general elections. He said strong political parties with deep roots in masses were imperative for sustainable democracy and continuity of democratic system in a country. Supporting the resolution of Senate of Pakistan that was unanimously passed on Sept 12, 2017, calling for inclusion of political parties, democratic civic education and democratic principles in school syllabus, Professor Zahid said education, political tolerance, transparency, accountability, free and fair election, participation of citizen and economic freedom was prerequisite for democratic rule.—APP